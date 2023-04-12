Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Authorities on Wednesday morning will resume the search for a teenager who was reported to have fallen off a cliff and into the St. Croix River near Taylors Falls, Minn.

The 18-year-old from Wisconsin was on a rock ledge in Interstate State Park when he lost his footing and fell into the swollen river below, said Capt. Derek Anklan with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Several agencies responded to the scene after 911 calls came in at about 6:10 p.m. Despite an extensive search, the teen was not found by the time the efforts to find him were called off at nightfall, Anklan said.

Teams will be back in the area Wednesday morning to resume searching.

Anklan asked the public not to search on or near the river as the high water levels, fast flow and debris typically seen in the spring has made for dangerous search conditions.