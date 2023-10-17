A long-shuttered timber mill in northern Minnesota could soon be home to a $67 million cannabis growing operation that is expected to employ 400 people in Grand Rapids.

HWY35 has received $20 million in public loans and is being headed by Missouri cannabis entrepreneur Jack Mitchell and business partner John Hyduke.

"We will revitalize the 138-acre former Ainsworth site into a high-tech, state-of-the-art, cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility that our communities will be proud of and that will serve as an industry leader for the state of Minnesota," said Hyduke, HWY 35 lead Minnesota investment partner.

The state's new Office of Cannabis Management will still need to license the facility, a process that could take well into next year or early 2025 as the agency is set up.

On Tuesday the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) Board signed off on a $10 million loan for the project.

"Because the project is based in both manufacturing and agriculture, it has the potential to significantly diversify the local economy, which is one of our agency's primary goals," IRRR Commissioner Ida Rukavina said in a statement.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has also pledged a $10 million loan for HWY35. And the city of Grand Rapids approved $2 million in tax increment financing funding.

The Ainsworth mill permanently closed in 2008, costing the community 180 jobs. Plans call for the renovation of 240,000 square feet of the existing vacant building, according to city documents.

"We've witnessed firsthand how the partners at HWY35 have developed and operated similar facilities in other states," said Rob Mattei, director of community development for Grand Rapids. "Their proposed investment in the former Ainsworth site, which has been dormant since 2008, will further diversify our manufacturing base, fully utilize the public's past and present investments in infrastructure, and substantially contribute to the growth of our regional economy."

Plans are taking shape around the state to earn a slice of what could grow to a $1.5 billion legal marijuana market by the end of the decade in Minnesota. Another 75,000-square-foot cannabis growing facility is planned down the road in Cohasset.

"The state's cannabis industry is poised for explosive growth, offering an unprecedented chance for HWY35 to become a dominant force in the emerging market," the company wrote in the project's IRRR loan application.

Mitchell was previously a board member for Missouri's cannabis trade association. His past business dealings, in and out of cannabis, have attracted scrutiny. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports he was fired as CEO of Thunderbird Resorts in 2012 and was later sued by the casino and hotel operator.

The Kansas City Star reported on Mitchell's connections to the leaders of a small Missouri village where he was developing a cannabis business district.

Staff writer Ryan Faircloth contributed to this report.