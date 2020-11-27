Visitors at a Canadian national park were greeted with a rather unusual digital road sign this weekend: "Do not let moose lick your car."

The sign caught the imagination of the internet and led to questions like:

"What happens if a moose licks your car?"

And, perhaps most salient (and saline): "Exactly how would you stop them?"

As it turns out, the signs were put up by officials of Jasper National Park, in the province of Alberta in Canada's southwest, to try to stop moose from licking road salt off idling cars — a serious problem that can present dangers to the vehicles, the drivers and the moose.

Steve Young, a spokesman for the park, said moose usually got their salt, a vital part of their diets, from salt licks — deposits of salt and minerals scattered throughout the park. But the animals discovered that they could also get the mineral from cars splashed with road salt.

So the moose would wander onto the roads running through the 2.8 million-acre park, increasing the chances of cars hitting them and drivers getting injured or killed.

The warning was similar to park rangers' trying to stop campers from leaving food at campgrounds lest it encourage bears to keep coming back to the site, Young said.

Collisions can do significant damage, Young added.

"When you have a car-moose collision, both sides lose," he said. "You're putting at least an 800-pound animal in the air. They'll go through a windshield because of the way their legs are."

The park has had an increase in human-wildlife encounters in recent years, according to Young. Drivers who pull over to take photos of or with animals exacerbate the issue.

"What we're seeing more of is people are a little bolder with wildlife because of the selfie generation, Instagram — people get a little closer to wildlife than they should," he said.

The moose message is not the only double-take-worthy advice that Jasper National Park has recently given about human-animal relations. Last week, the park tweeted to warn residents not to hang Christmas lights in open spaces so they won't get tangled up in elk antlers.

As for the moose, motorists can stop them from licking their cars by staying out of licking range, according to a tweet by Jasper National Park. How does Young define "moose-tongue distance"?

"I actually don't know how long a moose tongue is," he admitted. But the park's guidelines call for a distance of 100 feet, he said.