The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who died in a lake Friday as Justin James Cyril Swan, a 31-year-old from Alberta, Canada.
The cause of death is still under investigation, but a news release from the sheriff's office said Swan was scuba diving with a partner at Pike Lake in Canosia Township Friday morning. He disappeared beneath the surface after asking for help getting up on the dock, according to the news release.
Emergency responders arrived to the scene shortly at 10:23 a.m. His diving partner pulled him out of the water, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
Swan was pronounced dead at the scene.
