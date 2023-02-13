Calgary-based WestJet Airlines will launch service this summer from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, operating nonstop flights between MSP and Edmonton, Alberta.

WestJet, a partner of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, will become the 16th airline operating at MSP in 2023. Delta SkyMiles members can leverage the partnership between Delta, the dominant carrier at MSP, and WestJet.

"We already have a strong codeshare network with WestJet, and extensive reciprocal benefits for our frequent flyers," said Perry Cantarutti, a Delta senior vice president, in a statement. "With both increased flights to Delta's hubs in Atlanta and Seattle, as well as new WestJet flights to our hubs in Minneapolis/St. Paul and Detroit, we look forward to growing our partnership, offering new travel and connection options to more customers, and increasing competition."

WestJet will fly to Edmonton five times per week from MSP, beginning June 2. Booking is currently open through October. WestJet will be the only airline serving Edmonton from MSP, which is expected to support business with Canada, Minnesota's top export market.

"Our $18 billion trading relationship supports hundreds of thousands of Minnesota jobs, especially in key sectors like agriculture and energy," said Ariel Delouya, Canada's Consul General in Minneapolis, in a release.

Launched in 1996, WestJet is the second largest Canadian air carrier behind Air Canada, flying to 110 destinations in 24 countries. It has a fleet of 180 aircraft, operating primarily Boeing Next Generation 737s (700/800) and the 737 Max aircraft.

WestJet on Monday announced a broader expansion of service to and from Edmonton as part of its 2023 summer schedule.

"As WestJet continues to own our position as the undisputed home-team carrier of Western Canada, I am grateful to be celebrating our renewed focus on Edmonton alongside our valued partners as we take strides to energize the city's two-way tourism opportunities and bolster its accessibility for business and leisure travelers," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.

With the addition of Edmonton, MSP airlines will operate nonstop service to a total of six Canadian destinations, including Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto and Winnipeg. Airlines serve a total of 154 destinations — with 127 domestic and 27 international destinations — from MSP.