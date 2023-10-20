Campiello, the longtime Italian restaurant in Eden Prairie will close at the end of this year. Today owners shared that they have made the decision not to renew the restaurant lease when it expires on January 1.

Co-owner Richard D'Amico said in a statement, "We know a thing or two about longevity and success in this industry, and know that three decades is a long time for a restaurant. Campiello is a culinary gem and represents a great deal to us. We profoundly thank the talented people who worked at Campiello over the years, and our wonderful customers."

With a menu filled with pastas and pizzas, the eatery has long been a crowd-pleaser and just elevated enough to feel like an occasion restaurant because of its attentive service. After undergoing a major remodel and refresh in 2018, the restaurant revamped its menu, offering even more dishes and adding craft cocktails into the mix.

First opened in December 1996 by Richard and Larry D'Amico, and partner Paul Smith, Campiello Eden Prairie was the second outpost of the eatery, with the first operating on Lake Street in Minneapolis. That restaurant closed in 2008.

In 1998 a third Campiello opened in Naples, Florida and that one will remain the only location.

Campiello Eden Prairie's last service will be December 31.

