Minneapolis
In emotional courtroom, man gets 30-year sentence for fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy in Mpls.
The families of Jeremiah Grady and London Bean, who was killed, sat opposite one another.
Minneapolis
Man sentenced to 30 years for 2007 rape of jogger in Minneapolis' Boom Island Park
He completed a 15-year federal sentence last summer for a bank robbery committed days after the rape.
Home & Garden
From accents to wallpaper, toile is making a comeback
It can transform any space into a haven of timeless beauty.
www.startribune.com
Campers canoe and learn about ecosystems and natural resources
The kids in the four-day camp enjoyed outdoor activities including canoeing, fishing, archery, and arts and crafts. They paddled on the Mississippi River from Hidden Falls Regional Park to Crosby Farm Regional Park.
Gophers
Scoggins: Fleck has a secret — and it may be about the Gophers offense
P.J. Fleck is being secretive, even by the standard coaching book in which preseason practices are treated like top-secret classified material. But here's a hint about what could be going on.