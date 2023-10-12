A recent national camping report tracks with news from a year ago: More people are looking to extend their camping experiences into winter.

Whether it is a hut or a tent, 38% of people surveyed told Kampgrounds of America (KOA) they definitely planned to get out this year — up from 17% in 2022.

Considering camping is regarded as a "gateway" activity — people who try camping are likely to do other activities outdoors — its increased popularity matters to parks and campground managers. According to the Outdoor Industry Association's 2023 participation report, camping was up 29%, year to year, from 2020 through 2022, with 51.4 million campers.

Extending camping seasons from summer and fall into winter isn't a new concept in Minnesota, but no doubt some Minnesotans who started camping during the COVID-19 pandemic are considering new options. What about in winter?

Simple camper cabins in Minnesota — in state, regional and county park systems or private enterprises — are worth a look.

Outdoors writer Tom Watson of Appleton, Minn., has devoted a guidebook to the topic: "Best Minnesota Camper Cabins."

"I tell people that the camper cabins are a good way to break into winter camping," Watson told the Star Tribune. "You still do much outside but have the shelter for sleeping, bad weather, a safe haven if your outside 'classroom' gets the better of you."

Here are five cabin possibilities:

*Hok-Si-La Municipal Park and Campground: Owned by the city of Lake City, the park has six cabins, and this year is exploring midwinter use. The park will keep three cabins open through the end of the year. Normally, all would be closed after this weekend, said park manager Lisa Quest. All have mini-split heating and air conditioning systems, but Quest said the park is adding baseboard heating to three to accommodate colder temperatures. The cabins, which sleep six, require a two-night minimum reservation and will be open Thursday to Sunday. There isn't a seasonal bathhouse for visitors, but there are vault toilets.

Hok-Si-La has foundations in for three more cabins; they're scheduled to open by Memorial Day next year, Quest said. "The cabins have been huge for us here at the park."

She recommended calling the park to reserve the cabins prepared to accommodate late fall-winter guests if availability doesn't appear on the park website. (hoksilapark.com; 651-345-3855)

Reservations of the state parks’ cabins have increased year over year the last 10 years.

*Minnesota state parks: There are options across the system, with some hard to get and others vacant even on weekends. A majority, but not all, have electricity and heat. Make note: Some are available daily, year-round, while others are only reservable Thursday through Sunday.

Jared Walhowe, an analyst with the Department of Natural Resources parks and trails division, said there are more camper cabin reservations year over year (there were 12,621 in 2022), with cabin occupancy high all year.

"Our 'busy' season is getting longer each year as much of the growth in day-use and overnight visitation we are getting is in the shoulder seasons," he said. (dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks)

*Whitetail Woods Regional Park: Heavily written about (and heavily reserved), the Dakota County Parks units have been popular since the park opened in 2014 in Farmington. Three original units, which have won architectural acclaim for their modern style, are anchored dramatically in a pine grove. The two newest units, which opened in 2020, have sweeping views of prairie habitat. All have quick access to trails.

The units, which can be reserved 120 days out and are available year-round, are almost always booked solid. They have a 98% occupancy rate, said park operations supervisor Katie Pata. Pro tip: Shoot for a midweek reservation to improve your chances.

Pata said from families to adult groups, all sorts are taking advantage of the camper cabins and the park. Maybe most rewarding, she said, is feedback that the cabins have given grandparents options to get out with grandkids. "These provide a semi-rustic experience in the outdoors that is super accessible to people." (co.dakota.mn.us/parks; 952-891-7000)

*East Bearskin Lake Campground: The Superior National Forest campground, run by Bearskin Lodge, has three camper cabins, which some visitors have used for overnights in advance of trips into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. East Bearskin Lake is one of the BWCA's entry points. (reservation.gov; 800-338-4170)

One of three cabins at the East Bearskin Lake Campground off the Gunflint Trail.

*True North Basecamp: The six units are at the edge of Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Crosby, Minn. Called "North Woods Industrial" for their vibe when they opened in 2015, the miners' shack-style cabins are a nod to Iron Range history and, fittingly, sit at the edge of Armour Mine Lake #2. They each sleep five people. (truenorthbasecamping.com, 218-833-2267)