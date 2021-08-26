More from Star Tribune
Colleges
St. Thomas' D-I football opener canceled due to opponent's COVID protocols
The Tommies said they are looking to find another opponent to replace St. Francis on Sept. 4, which was scheduled to be their first game as a Division I team.
Twins
Twins starter John Gant has tall task facing Red Sox ace Chris Sale
The teams split the first two in the three-game series at Fenway Park, with the Twins winning Wednesday's game in extra innings.
Coronavirus
Minnesotans must learn to live 'safely' amid ongoing COVID threat, Walz says
He doesn't anticipate more executive orders such as mask mandates or business closures.
Camp True Colors in Minnesota gives LGBTQ+ teens a place to be themselves
At Camp True Colors, LGBTQ+ teens can express their true selves, make connections and find understanding.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about the delta variant, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.