NEW YORK — Cam Thomas had 23 points, Dennis Schroder scored 15 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 106-102 on Wednesday night.

Nic Claxton added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Noah Clowney had 10 points and a career-high seven blocks for the Nets in their final home game of the season. They finished 20-21 at Barclays Center.

Immanuel Quickley scored 32 points for Toronto. Gradey Dick added a career-high 24.

Toronto led 76-67 with 3:45 left in the third quarter after Jordan Nwora's three-point play. The Nets trimmed the deficit to one, then fell behind 88-83 with 8:45 left on Nwora's basket.

Schroeder then fueled a 12-6 run with seven points, capping the spurt with a nifty layup that put the Nets up 95-94 with 4:46 remaining. Quickley briefly gave the Raptors a 97-95 advantage on a three-point play before a pair of dunks by Clowney and Claxton gave the Nets a 99-97 lead with 1:49 to play.

Quickley's 3-pointer put Toronto back on top and Schroder followed with a three-point play to put Brooklyn up 102-100. Garrett Temple had a chance to tie, but was met at the rim by Clowney for his seventh block of the night.

Schroder followed by hitting a pair of free throws and Quickley's layup cut the deficit to 104-102 with 5.2 seconds. Schroder then hit two free throws to seal the victory.

This story has been corrected to fix the Nets' home record. It is 20-21.

