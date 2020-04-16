– The calm before the COVID-19 storm is costing more health care jobs.

Essentia Health has started furloughing clinical staff and added another month of leave for the 500 administrative employees that were cut at the start of the month.

“Colleagues in both medical and business roles are having their hours flexed to meet patient volumes and reduced business functions,” spokesman Louie St. George III said in a statement. “Physicians and executive leaders are seeing notable reductions in their compensation as well. To reduce costs, we have streamlined and restructured some leadership roles and eliminated others.”

Minnesota Nurses Association spokesman Rick Fuentes said Thursday morning the union is negotiating with the health system over staff reductions.

St. Luke’s has seen a “dramatic decrease in patient volumes in all clinical areas,” CEO Kevin Nokels said in a statement.

“Typically with a significant and extended decline in patient volumes we would immediately reduce staffing,” he said. “We are planning for an increase in patients while continuously monitoring patient volumes and needs and are adjusting our staffing as appropriate.”

Neither of the Duluth-based health systems offered a specific number of employee reductions that have been made in recent weeks; St. Luke’s initially cut seven employees and was looking to reduce hours for others.

Elective surgeries have been postponed and nonessential appointments have been moved online or canceled under a state order. As a result, hospital revenue has dried up. The Minnesota Hospital Association predicts state health systems will lose $2.9 billion over the next three months.

“The cost-saving measures we are implementing will not impact our ability to provide care during this crisis while preserving our ability to care for patients and communities in the future,” St. George said. “Essentia Health is not alone in facing the pandemic’s severe financial impacts, while planning how to redeploy our workforce to best care for patients in the coming surge of illness.”

Both Essentia and St. Luke’s recently received $3 million from the state to boost COVID-19 preparation.