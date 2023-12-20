Thursday, Dec. 21

1. Trailer Trash's Trashy Little X-Mas: Since the sidelining of Lee's Liquor Lounge, this honky-tonk version of a holiday concert has become a roaming affair, but this weekend it will settle in for three nights at another beloved historic watering hole to relight the (thankfully reinforced) dance floor with boot-scootin'. Tennessee-reared frontman Nate Dungan and his band of ace twangers offer up seasonal classics like "Please Daddy Don't Get Drunk This Christmas" alongside their own old traditions, like breaking out the Jinglestick. (8 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $20-$35, axs.com)

2. Peabo Bryson and Haley Reinhart: Back in the day, Bryson teamed up with various singers like Patti Austin and Sheena Easton for the annual Colors of Christmas Tour. For this season's Home for the Holidays Tour, the veteran Grammy winner is pairing with 2011 "American Idol" favorite Reinhart, who has released five solo albums and toured with Postmodern Jukebox. Bryson is known for his duets, including "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love" with Roberta Flack and the Disney themes "Beauty and the Beast" with Celine Dion and "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" with Regina Belle. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $60-$75, dakotacooks.com)

3. St. Croix Valley Opera: Several successful opera singers raised in the St. Croix River Valley are coming home for the holidays to offer an evening of seasonal songs, arias, duets and a touch of pop. Among them are tenor Jack Swanson — who sang the title role in Minnesota Opera's "Edward Tulane" last season — and sopranos Katherine Henly (fresh from singing Handel's "Messiah" with the South Florida Symphony) and London-based Solveig Neseth, who just sang the title role in Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor" at England's Brent Opera. (7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 N. 4th St., Stillwater, $25, scvopera.org)

4. Just Loud: Recently transplanted to Minneapolis from New York City via Virginia, this Prince-inspired, funky psychedelic rocker with something of an enigmatic background had a budding career in NYC, where he nabbed a guest feature by none other than Debbie Harry of Blondie fame on his 2019 single "Soul Train" and landed a slot at Coachella that same year. He's planting roots in his new hometown by using one of its most famed venues to record a new live album with opener Ainsley Costello. (7:11 p.m. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $11.11, axs.com)

Also: Tiki-torched rockabilly swingers the Intoxicats are urging fans to wear their tropical attire to their R&R Holiday Luau with Jake Rudh DJ-ing (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $20-$30); indie-pop group Honey Please is celebrating a new single's release with Dusty Forever (7 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $12); Billy McLaughlin's SimpleGifts wraps up their 20th holiday tour with a trio of shows in Marine on the St. Croix (7 p.m. Thu,, Fri. & Sat. Marine on St. Croix Town Hall, $25-$50).

Friday, Dec. 22

5. Caitlyn Smith: A decade after moving to Nashville — where she's co-written songs for Meghan Trainor, Miley Cyrus and Kenny and Dolly on top of landing her own deal with Monument Records — the Cannon Falls native really replanted her roots in her native state in 2023. She's played three local shows already with her Minnesota Residency series, including a First Ave release party in September for her dramatic and rocky album, "High & Low." The finale is a special Christmas concert with a full band and her newly born third son in tow, for extra glad tidings. (8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $35-$51, axs.com)

Also: Veteran hip-hop turntablist Plain Ole Bill, long a touring partner with Atmosphere, is showing off his new project HEBL with Marijuana Deathsquads and Mr. Dibbs (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $20); bluegrassy pickers the Pistol Whippin' Party Penguins are heading up the Yuletide Sweater party with other rootsy acts Maygen & the Birdwatcher and Steam Machine (8 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $25); Hall & Oates are still living together in harmony when the local tribute band Private Oates plays, this time with Heartless for a 1986-themed bash (8:30 p.m. Uptown VFW, $25).

Saturday, Dec. 23

6. Andrew Walesch: Whether he's at the piano or standing with a cocktail in his hand, Walesch promises a swingin' Christmas show. The St. Cloud native relocated to Phoenix this year, where he is the artistic director at the Musical Instrument Museum theater. He still flies back to the Twin Cities for an occasional performance with his 18-piece big band. The Sinatra-loving entertainer is both fresh and classic at the same time — and always swingin.' Expect some Basie, Bublé and Bennett mixed in with a little Ol' Blue Eyes. (3 & 7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$45, dakotacooks.com)

Also: There'll be the celebratory pole and airing of grievances at the "Seinfeld"-inspired Festivus party with music by Mae Simpson, Big Delicious and '90s cover band 120 Minutes (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, $15); Van Morrison-infused big band the Belfast Cowboys host their Musical Mistletoe party (7:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $20-$25); local jazz ensemble Space celebrates its sophomore album, "The Approaching Coast" (8 p.m. KJ's Hideaway, $20).



Sunday, Dec. 24

7. Twin Cities Catholic Chorale: For almost 50 years, local classical music lovers have been able to satisfy their cravings for Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven and Schubert on Sunday mornings at St. Paul's Church of St. Agnes. That's where this choir and conductor Marc Jaros gather with an orchestra of top-flight freelancers and some exceptional vocal soloists to perform the orchestral masses of those composers and others. After an a cappella Advent season, the bright light of Mozart's Coronation Mass bursts forth as Christmas Eve becomes Christmas Day. (11:15 p.m. Church of St. Agnes, 548 Lafond Av., St. Paul, free, catholicchorale.org)

Also: The Shotgun Ragtime Band isn't letting Christmas Eve stop their weekly Grateful Sunday tribute to the Dead at Driftwood Char-Bar (8:30 p.m.).

Monday, Dec. 25

8. The Bad Plus: It's a tradition that dates back to 2001 at the old Dakota, the one in Bandana Square in St. Paul. That's where the Bad Plus began its run of late December shows. Back then, it was a lot of stocking cap-wearing jam band fans. Now, it's a popular eight-gig engagement drawing grown-up jam band lovers, jazz fans, rockers and anybody who likes to be challenged by music. The Bad Plus, which is rooted in the Twin Cities where percussionist Dave King still lives, has undergone personnel changes in recent years since the departure of pianist Ethan Iverson. Now the lineup is the original rhythm section of bassist Reid Anderson and King plus guitarist Ben Monder and saxophonist Chris Speed, who joined in late 2021. (5 & 7 p.m. Mon. and 6:30 & 8:30 Tue.-Thu., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$45, dakotacooks.com)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

9. An Bing & Andy Christmas: It's become a tradition in Chanhassen to celebrate the holidays old school, with the songbook of two of the most famous yule crooners of all-time — Bing Crosby and Andy Williams. This is the most ambitious show presented by Mick Sterling, king of Twin Cities tribute shows. After eight years teaming with ex-football star-turned-crooner Ben Utecht, Sterling will be joined by Michael Pearce Donley, co-creator of the popular "Triple Espresso" show, as well as a 19-piece orchestra and chorus for "Happy Holidays," "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and, of course, "White Christmas." (8:15 p.m. Tue.-Fri. and 1 p.m. Wed., Fri. & Sat., Chanhassen Dinner Theaters, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, $44, chanhassendt.com)

Also: Ginger Commodore and Thomasina Petrus lead a long list of local R&B singers who are performing a Home for the Holidays benefit for houseless people (6 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); fresh from his family's multi-generation Twas the Jam Before Christmas, bassist extraordinaire Billy Peterson teams with pianist Will Kjeer, who is studying at Juilliard, and veteran jazz drummer Kenny Horst (6:30 p.m., also Wed., Dunsmore Room at Crooners, $25-$35).

Wednesday, Dec. 27

10. Juice Lord: The St. Paul rapper also known as Malik Curtis had one of 2023's best local hip-hop albums with "8th Inning: Luv vs. Passion." Songs like "Blessed Up" and "The Thrill" belied his young age (27) with both a high-wired '90s rap flavor à la Nas and wise-beyond-his-years lyrical messaging about things that matter more than money and success. After recently touring with Prof, he's ending his breakout year with one more headlining show with Atlanta's bdifferent and locals Tae Supreme and Qmoe. (7:30 p.m. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $12, axs.com).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.