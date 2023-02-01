C.H. Robinson's fourth quarter revenue and earnings missed analysts expectations as a slowing economy and softening demand caught up with transportation services.

The Eden Prairie-based third party logistics firms says its needs to focus on lowering its costs to produce long-term profitable growth. The company earned 80 cents a share down 54% from the fourth quarter of 2021 on revenue that fell 22.1% to $5.1 billion.

Adjusted earning were $1.03, off 40.8% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and missed analysts expectations of $1.38 a share. Fourth quarter revenue also missed expectations of $5.7 billion.

"The current point in the cycle is one of shippers managing through elevated inventories amidst slowing economic growth, causing unseasonably soft demand for transportation services. At the same time, prices for ground transportation and global freight forwarding are declining due to the changing balance of supply and demand," said interim chief executive Scott Anderson in a news release.

At the beginning of the year, Bob Biesterfeld resigned as chief executive. Anderson, a long-time board member who spent the last three years as C.H. Robinson's chairman, was named interim CEO. The board of directors lead by new chair Jodee Kozlak has started a search for a new CEO.

"This is not a shift in strategy for the company. This is really a shift in sort of accelerating performance and moving at a faster pace," Anderson told analysts about the CEO change.

For the full-year, C.H. Robinson's earnings and revenue grew but also fell short of analyst expectations. The company earned $940.5 million, or $7.40 a share, up 11% and 17% from 2021 on revenue that grew 7% to $24.7 billion but below analyst expectations of $25.3 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the year was $7.62, increased 21% but below analyst expectations of $7.87 a share.

On the company's earnings call with analysts, company officials said they were focused on building "scalable operating model." That will translate into increasing customer service while reducing overall expenses.

In November C.H. Robinson announced it would layoff 650 employees. Chief Financial Officer Mike Zechmeister said on the earnings call that most of those employees were gone by early January, but he expects employee headcount to continue to decrease throughout 2023.

Zechmeister said on the earnings call that they are aiming to achieve $150 million in annual cost savings by the end of this year.

The company will continue to invest in automation technology but also said it will end some technology and software projects that are not aimed at the scalable operating model.

C.H. Robinson released results after the market closed on Wednesday. Shares on the day closed at $102.12 a share, up 2%. Over the last 52 weeks shares have ranged between $86.57 and $121.23 a share.