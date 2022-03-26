NORTH PORT, FLA. – Byron Buxton won the battle of dropped popups on Saturday, but the Twins lost anyway.

Brock Holt lofted a tiebreaking seventh-inning home run to right field, and Atlanta took advantage of some pitchers' wildness to beat the Twins for the third time this spring, 8-6 at CoolToday Park.

The bright Florida sunshine, however, helped the Twins keep the game close. Buxton lost Michael Harris' shallow fly ball in the sun and allowed it to drop for a two-out, two-base error in the fourth inning. But it was a harmless one: Dansby Swanson struck out moments later.

When Buxton batted in the fifth with two outs and two runs in, the Twins center fielder evened the score in more ways than one. He hit a high pop foul that drifted back toward the field and finally eluded Braves catcher Manny Pina, who stood 6 feet away as it dropped to the ground. Given another chance, Buxton, who had doubled in his previous at-bat, then crushed a fastball from Atlanta reliever Bradyn Sittinger into the Twins bullpen, driving in two runs and tying the score 4-4.

Holt's first home run of the spring, off Steven Cruz, ignited the Braves' four-run seventh, but it was the only run that scored via hitting. A passed ball by minor league catcher David Banuelos allowed one run to score, and Twins reliever Danny Coulombe walked in a run and allowed another to score on a wild pitch.