The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness stopped issuing entry permits Saturday as expansion of the state's largest active wildfire threatened the 1-million-acre wilderness.

It was not immediately clear how long the drought-stricken BWCA might be closed and whether campers already in the area would be contacted and asked to leave. More information was expected later Saturday afternoon.

Sprinkles of rain on Friday night did little to deter the Greenwood fire in northeastern Minnesota's Superior National Forest. On Saturday, the fire remained uncontrolled and had spread to about 14 square miles.

The 9,067-acre blaze had grown from 8,215 acres the day before, potentially threatening homes and cabins. No structures were thought to be harmed as of Saturday morning, nor were any injuries reported.

Overnight winds gusted up to 20 miles per hour, less than the 50-mph gusts that had forecasters had feared. The area saw only fractions of an inch of rain, with the least precipitation falling over the fire itself. Saturday's forecast again calls for a chance of sprinkles at best.

"Enough to settle the dust, little more than that," said Clark McCreedy, a spokesman for the multiagency team fighting the blaze. "With fire, we're always at the mercy of the weather. ... Anytime we get a shift in the wind that could drive the fire" in another direction.

Winds shifted Saturday to the northwest, he said, which could push the fire toward the east. Friday's southwest Friday's winds pushed the blaze four miles north across County Hwy. 2 in rural Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has ordered evacuation of homes and cabins in areas around McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Hwy. 2 corridor, and north of Hwy. 1 in the vicinity of East and West Chub Lakes, Jackpot Lake and Slate Lake.

About 245 homes and cabins were included in the evacuation orders, said Matt Pollmann, the county's emergency management director.

Temperatures were lower Saturday, humidity was higher and skies were cloudy — all factors that can help moderate fire behavior by blocking the sun from the forest floor, McCreedy said.

"Nonetheless, it's already dry because we didn't get enough precipitation out of that weather last night," he said.

Even strong smoke works like a cloud cover to block the sun, he said. But substantial smoke also hinders the use of aircraft to attack flames from above.

About 250 firefighters were actively fighting the fire on Saturday, focusing efforts on protecting homes and cabins. in the effected areas.

"We emphasized structure protection yesterday and we'll continue to emphasize structure protection today," McCreedy said. That means spraying buildings and surrounding property with water, mixed with soap to make it cling to surfaces.

When possible, firefighters may also create a "black line," using controlled fires to remove fuel on the fire's periphery, barring its spread. The intensity of the fire limits firefighters' ability to battle flames directly on the fire's perimeter.

"For today, what we're doing is just taking advantage of where we can work," McCreedy said. "The southern flank of fire is where we want to establish a good, hard anchor that folks can work on. Once that's established, we move up east and west flanks."

The fire, caused by lightning, was reported Sunday about 15 miles southwest of Isabella. Roads, campgrounds and recreational areas have been closed and a Red Cross shelter at the Finland Community Center has been established. Go to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7805 for more information on the fire.

