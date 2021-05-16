Moving up

Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, St. Paul, named Pamela Stegora Axberg as chief executive. She previously served as senior vice president at UnitedHealthcare.

Kraus-Anderson, Minneapolis, promoted Brian Hook to vice president of field operations. He was director of field operations and began his career with the company in 1991.

On the move

Project for Pride in Living, Minneapolis, named Antonio Cardona as vice president of career readiness. Cardona has a background serving in leadership roles, including as director of the Office of Public Charter Schools for Pillsbury United Communities and as director of Oak Park Community Center in north Minneapolis.

On the board

Hook

The Minneapolis Downtown Council and Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District named Mike Ryan president of Ryan Cos.' North Region as board chairman. He has been chairman elect since 2020 and has worked with the council since 2011.

Financial Planning Association of Minnesota (FPA) named Ryan Antkowiak as board president. Antkowiak serves as a financial adviser at Baird Private Wealth Management. He has served on the FPA board for three years and also serves on the finance committee for the Hennepin Healthcare Foundation.