Moving up

Fullerton Building Systems, Minneapolis, named Cathy Schmidt as chief executive. She has an extensive background in leadership positions including president of Surfacequest Solutions, president of Stahl Construction Co. and most recently as director of business for PCL Construction.

First State Bank and Trust, Bayport, Minn., promoted Jason Howard to chief executive. Howard, who will continue to serve as president, has been with the bank since 2012.

ESG Architecture & Design, Minneapolis, promoted Christine Pecard to partner. She was vice president and account manager and has been with the firm for more than seven years.

On the move

Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, St. Paul, named Robin Kinney as membership and marketing director. She was senior director of member engagement for the American Farm Bureau Federation and has worked as an assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.

On the board

EDCO Products, Hopkins, named Joseph Coughlin to its board. Coughlin has more than 30 years of business experience and serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Ergotron.