Moving up

Timco Construction, Plymouth, promoted Jeffrey Heide to president. He was vice president and senior project manager and has an extensive background in design and construction.

Lake Country Power, Cohasset, Minn., named Mark Bakk general manager. He is a certified public accountant and served as chief financial officer. He has worked for the company since 2008.

Tuft, Lach, Jerabek & O'Connell, Maplewood, named Alexandra Michelson Connell as a shareholder. She works as family law attorney and previously served as a law clerk for two Hennepin County Family Court judges. Also named Lindsey O'Connell as a shareholder. She also works as a family law attorney.

On the move

The Minnesota Foundation, Minneapolis, named Michelle Benson as vice president of marketing and communications. She was national director of marketing and communication at College Possible and has served in leadership jobs for the Minnesota Zoo and the Chicago Park District.

Heide

On the board

Minnesota County Attorneys Association, St. Paul, named Chisago County attorney Janet Reiter as board president. She has been a board member since 2009 and county attorney since 2006.