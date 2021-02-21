Moving up

WomenVenture, Minneapolis, named Erin Horne McKinney as chief executive. Horne McKinney is a veteran nonprofit executive and technology entrepreneur with venture capital and marketing-communications experience.

Family Pathways, North Branch, Minn., named Tony Buttacavoli as executive director. He was director for Isanti County Public Health and has more than 20 years of experience in the health and safety field.

Nemer Fieger, St. Louis Park, promoted Kristin Laursen to media director. Laursen has been with Nemer Fieger for 22 years and was senior media buyer.

On the move

Colliers Mortgage, Minneapolis, named Robert Prouty as senior vice president, production. He worked for Barings Multifamily Capital and has been working in commercial real estate since 2001.

Laursen

Bell Bank, Minneapolis, named Jesse Schwab as executive vice president/chief risk officer. He served in multiple leadership roles for TCF Bank.

On the board

National Association of Manufacturers, Washington, D.C., named to its board: Jim Owens, president and chief executive for H.B. Fuller.