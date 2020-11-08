Moving up

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, St. Paul, named Shoreé Ingram as its first director of equity and inclusion. Ingram began working for Hennepin County District Court in 2013 and recently served as diversity and outreach specialist.

Omega Property Management, Maple Grove, named Pete Palmisano as director of operations. He was vice president of franchise services for NTY Franchise Co., and worked as a manager for Macy's and Winmark Corp.

On the move

Graco, Minneapolis named Timothy White as president of White Knight and QED Environmental Systems. Has served as president of the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region and joined the company in 1992. Also named Caroline Chambers as president of EMEA and executive vice president, information systems. She was executive vice president, corporate controller and started at the company in 1992. Also named Kathryn Schoenrock as executive vice president, corporate controller. She served as director of corporate finance has been with the company since 2012.

DeWitt, Minneapolis, named attorney Minard Halverson as partner. His experience includes business, product liability and commercial law.

Halverson

On the board

Deluxe, Shoreview, named to its board: Paul Garcia, a retired executive of Global Payments.