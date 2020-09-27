Moving up

Living Greens Farm, Faribault, Minn., named George Pastrana as president, chief executive and board member. Pastrana was president and chief operating officer for Dogfish Head Brewery in Delaware.

On the move

Tamarack, Minneapolis, named Sid Overbey as vice president of corporate development. He has more than 30 years of experience in his field and formerly served as chief financial officer at Accelerated Concepts.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction, Minneapolis named Marc Timberman as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Timberman has held financial leadership roles in local and international construction companies for more than 20 years.

On the board

Butler

American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis, named to its board: Andrea Oseland, of Target, Brenda Butler, of the Butler Family Community Foundation, Carline Bengtsson, of Dine4Dinners, David Sorensen, a retired executive of General Mills and Marco Molinari, a retired business leader of HNI Corporation and Goodyear.

Honors

The Society of Women Engineers awarded Jayshree Seth, of 3M, its annual Achievement Award for her significant and progressive technical contributions in her profession.



