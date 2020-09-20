Moving up

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, St. Paul, promoted Shereese Turner to chief program officer. She served as senior director of programs and services since 2018. Also named Robyn Bipes-Timm as chief strategy officer. She was chief operating officer for four years and will continue to lead human resources and facilities for the company.

BerganKDV, Bloomington, promoted Andrew Grice to shareholder. He has been with the company for more than 12 years and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants and other professional associations.

The St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation, St. Paul named Stephanie Gale as associate vice president of finance, controller, Gale served as a principal for Clifton Larson Allen and she worked in senior management at Ernst & Young.

On the move

Kraus-Anderson, Minneapolis, named Troy Stutz as senior project manager. He is a 33-year industry veteran and served as vice president of business development for RJM Construction. He formerly was a project manager for Kraus-Anderson for 14 years.

Gale

Honors

SAE International, Warrendale, Pa., awarded its special volunteer award to Elizabeth Champion, of Temro Industries and a SAE Twin Cities member, for mentoring female engineers.



