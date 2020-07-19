Moving up

TCI Business Capital, Edina, named Sheri Tischer as vice president of business development. Tischer was an area manager for Spherion (Ranstad) and has more than 15 years of experience in her field.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission, Minneapolis-St. Paul, named Tim Simon as vice president, finance and revenue development. He was chief financial officer for the city of St. Louis Park and has more than 20 years of experience in finance and auditing.

Prime Therapeutics, Eagan, named Kyle Skiermont as senior vice president. He has served in leadership roles in health system pharmacy operations and was chief operating officer for Fairview Pharmacy Services.

On the move

Simon

Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, Rochester, Minn., named Beth Fondell as the director of finance and chief financial officer. She was chief financial officer for Owatonna Public Utilities.

On the board

Drake Bank, St. Paul, named to its board: Bo Thao-Urabe of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders and Richard Wanke, an experienced entrepreneur and chief commercial officer at Urban FT.