Moving up

Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, Lanesboro, Minn., named Colleen Foehrenbacher as executive director. She was deputy director and has held several positions during her 10 years with the company.

The St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation, St. Paul, named Carrie Jo Short as senior director of community impact. She was director of community impact and has been with the organization for 25 years.

On the move

ESP IT, Minneapolis, named Aaron Stratman as managing director. Stratman served as senior director at Kforce Co. and director of operations at Keyot.

On the board

United Bankers’ Bancorporation, Bloomington, named to its board: Mike Johnson of the University of Minnesota’s Technological Leadership Institute and Curt Johnson of Cherokee (Iowa) State Bank.

The Federal Bank of Minneapolis Opportunity and Inclusive Growth Institute named to its Community Advisory board: Chanda Smith Baker, the Minneapolis Foundation; Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development; Veena Iyer, Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota; Jane Leonard, Growth and Justice; Devinder Malhotra, Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system; and Tim Marx, Catholic Charities.