Moving up

Lester Building Systems, Lester Prairie, Minn., named John Hill as chief executive. He has been president since 2000 and held several leadership roles with the company since 1988.

The St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation, St. Paul, named Melanie Hoffert as chief marketing officer. Hoffert has served as vice president of marketing and communications and has been with the company since 2018. Also named Nadege Souvenir as senior vice president of operations. She has been with company since 2016 and previously worked as a lawyer for Dorsey Whitney.

On the move

Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, Eagan, named Karin Schaefer as executive director. Schaefer has served as the executive director of the Minnesota Beef Council and worked for the federation as the public relations associate director.

Naughtin Group, Minneapolis, named Heidi Dodd as partner. She has worked as a director for the Northside Achievement Zone in Minneapolis.

Hoffert

DriSteem, Eden Prairie, named Duncan Curd as global business development leader. He has worked in sales, marketing and business development with global companies.

Honors

The American Society of Civil Engineers has named Craig Bursch, senior engineer for TKDA, as a fellow. He was recognized for his expertise and continued work in his field.