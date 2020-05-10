Moving up

Northeast Youth & Family Services, Shoreview, named Tara Jebens-Singh as president and chief executive. She served as adult-programs coordinator for the White Bear Lake Area School District since 2015.

Warecorp, Minneapolis, named Jerome Hamilton as chief operating officer. He has been with the company since 2019 and previously was chief executive of Open Therapeutics.

Martin Williams, Minneapolis named Matt Pruett as group creative director. Pruett was creative director at Barkley in Kansas City. Also promoted Tess Nyberg to group creative director. She previously worked for BBDO in Minneapolis.

On the move

Platinum Group, Minnetonka, named Laurie Knutson as an executive consultant. She has more than 25 years of leadership and business strategy experience. She was president at Ōmcare in Burnsville.

Knutson

Ballard Spahr, Minneapolis, named Lori Sommerfield as counsel. She has more than 20 years of experience in the legal and compliance risk-management field.

On the board

Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis named to its board: Barb Baumann of Securian Financial, Lynette Dumalag of JLL and Jonathan Van Wyck of the Boston Consulting Group.