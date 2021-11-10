A school bus driver is in the Anoka County jail after allegedly assaulting a Fridley Middle School student on Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred on school property. The driver is believed to have followed the student off the bus at the school and "tussled the student to the ground," according to a letter sent from the school district to parents and staff.

"The driver's actions are reprehensible and inexcusable," the letter states. "We are outraged by this incident and strongly condemn the behavior and actions of the driver. We are saddened that one of our student's was subjected to this unfortunate experience."

No other students were involved in the altercation, and it was not immediately clear what led up to it, the district said.

The driver, who has not yet been charged, is not a Fridley School District employee and works for a bus company the district contracts with to provide transportation. The letter did not name the company.

"The driver will no longer transport any student in our school or district," the letter said.

Fridley police are investigating.

