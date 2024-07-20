A 35-year-old Burnsville man was killed late Friday night in a crash on southbound Interstate 35W in Richfield.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving a pickup truck southbound on I-35W around 11:15 p.m. Friday when it hit the guardrail at the right shoulder of the exit lane to 66th Street, the Minnesota State Patrol said. The truck then crossed all lanes, striking a car and the left shoulder barrier, the patrol said. Both vehicles came to rest on the left-hand shoulder.
The man who was killed was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The two Minneapolis men in the car were wearing seat belts and were not injured, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Burnsville man killed in crash on I-35 in Richfield
The man's name will be released Saturday afternoon.
Local
Traffic disrupted but no injuries reported after train derails near Big Lake, Minn.
It's unclear how long crews will take to clear the wreckage of the train, which as carrying consumer goods.
Outdoors
Anderson: Anatomy of a nighttime helicopter rescue in the Boundary Waters
DNR pilot Grace Zeller recounts sudden involvement in nighttime rescue of injured paddlers below Curtain Falls.
Local
Leaving surgical objects in patients rare but growing problem in Minnesota
A lawsuit over a sponge left inside a patient at a Duluth hospital underscores the consequences of an error that is deemed preventable.
Local
What to know about the invasive purple flower that's taking over Minnesota yards
With bell-shaped purple blooms, creeping bellflower is pretty, but it chokes out wanted plants — and it's all over the place in Minnesota.