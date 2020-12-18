Gov. Tim Walz has eased some dining restrictions, allowing patios at Minnesota restaurants to open on Saturday. Bundle up and take advantage of this weekend's unseasonably temperate weather. Call ahead to determine availability and reservation status. And don't forget local breweries; many taprooms will have patio service, too.

MINNEAPOLIS

Buster's on 28th

"Get out your snowsuit and hang," reads the message on the restaurant's Instagram page. Go for the hearty pub fare (love that beer-braised beef sandwich), stay for the camaraderie.

4204 28th Av. S., Mpls., 612-729-0911, busterson28th.com

Heather's

Owner Heather Asbury has pitched a big tent behind her opened-this-year restaurant, and she plans to use it through at least New Year's Eve. "Unless it's just going gangbusters," she said. "We've got heaters — and open sides, for air flow — and chandeliers and Christmas trees, so why not? Hopefully, we'll have a good turnout." The restaurant, with its appealing, something-for-everyone menu, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

This friendly neighborhood gastropub, owned by Craft & Crew, will open its heated patio from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; if temperatures remain above 25 degrees, additional days will be announced.

3675 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., 612-729-3663, howempls.com

Lago Tacos

Tacos, yes, along with burritos, bowls and salads. Gather 'round the heated outdoor bar, fireplace and handful of large heaters. "We want to give Minnesotans the chance to safely gather around holiday times while supporting their local businesses in a responsible way," said manager Rob Schulke.

2901 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-6736, lagotacos.com

Mill Valley Market

"We're firing it up," said chef/owner Mike Rakun. Located in the Trailhead in Theodore Wirth Park, this year-round restaurant (open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily) starts with a handful of breakfast items and then segues into the rest of the day with soups, salads and sandwiches, all served from a carryout window. Beer and wine, too. Talk about hygge: the patio will run all winter and is warmed with heaters and five wood-burning fire pits. "And all those lovely skiers will be dressed for the weather," said Rakun with a laugh, referring to the legions of cross-country skiers who converge on the Trailhead during the snowy months. Look for Friday (and possibly Saturday) live music events to return in a few weeks.

1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls., 763-316-4948, millvalley.market

Red Cow

208 1st Av. N., Mpls., 612-238-0050; 2626 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612- 767-3547; and 3624 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-767-4411, redcownmn.com

Red Rabbit

This Italian-focused restaurant (and craft cocktail-focused bar) will run service on its patio from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Reservations encouraged, and walk-ins will be available as space allows. And how great is this? On Dec. 29, owner Luke Shimp is offering a free meal to restaurant industry employees. Each meal kit feeds two to three people and includes spaghetti with Bolognese meat sauce, Caesar salad and garlic bread; just present a 2020 pay stub and identification when picking up a meal. Available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last.

201 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-767-8855, redrabbitmn.com

Smack Shack

This lobster-centric North Loop destination has a roomy patio (with slick infrared heaters), and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288, smack-shack.com

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room

This friendly neighborhood gastropub, owned by Craft & Crew, will open its heated patio from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; if temperatures remain above 25 degrees, additional days will be announced.

2500 University Av. NE., Mpls., 612-788-2529, stanleysbarroom.com

ST. PAUL

Patrick McGovern's Pub & Restaurant

Take a seat at one of the Saintly City's great patios on a first-come, first-serve basis. The kitchen has an affinity for turkey, and proves it with a long list of turkey sandwiches (don't miss the roast turkey piled high on a housemade bun with mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy) plus a turkey burrito and a turkey pot pie.

225 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-5821, patmcgoverns.com

Red Cow

393 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-789-0545, redcownmn.com

Red Rabbit

This Italian-focused restaurant (and craft cocktail-focused bar) will run service on its patio from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Reservations encouraged, and walk-ins will be available as space allows. And how great is this? On Dec. 29, owner Luke Shimp is offering a free meal to restaurant industry employees. Each meal kit feeds two to three people and includes spaghetti with Bolognese meat sauce, Caesar salad and garlic bread; just present a 2020 pay stub and identification when picking up a meal. Available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last.

788 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-444-5995, redrabbitmn.com

WEST METRO

Bacio

The patio at this lively Italian restaurant is packed with overhead and floor heaters. Reservations required.

1571 Plymouth Rd., Minnetonka, 952-544-7000, baciomn.com

The Block Food & Drink

7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, 952-767-1117, the blockslp.com

Gianni's

At this well-run steakhouse, a recently installed pergola provides overhead shelter on the sidewalk patio (with Lake Minnetonka views), and heaters add warmth. Open daily from 4 to 8 p.m. (in January, the restaurant will be closed on Mondays), and patio seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

635 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-404-1100, giannis-steakhouse.com

The Grocer's Table

Reserve a two-hour time slot around the fire pit (through New Year's Eve), for morning coffee, brunch (check out the first-rate English muffin sandwiches), an after-work snack or cocktails. There's a $100 minimum, and if you can't spend $100, you'll get a gift card that covers the difference.

326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, 952-466-6100, thegrocerstablemn.com

Pub 819

819 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-933-1230, pub819.com

NORTH METRO

Pig Ate My Pizza

The pizzeria-brewery (the "not pizza" menu is also a gem) from the crew behind Travail Kitchen and Amusements is turning on the space heaters in its tent and sparking up the fire pit on the patio. Reservations available through Dec. 23.

4124 W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, 763-537-7267, pigatemypizza.com

SOUTH METRO

Charlie's on Prior

The covered patio overlooks Prior Lake and is equipped with heaters. The menu? An all-American roster of barbecue, burgers, pizzas, grilled fish, tacos and salads. On Sunday afternoon, look for an (outdoor) appearance of Santa Claus. Call for hours.

3950 Green Heights Trail SW., Prior Lake, 952-226-5253, charliesonprior.com

Rick Nelson • @RickNelsonStrib