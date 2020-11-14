AUGUSTA, GA. - The Masters field finished the second round on Saturday morning and prepared for the start of the third round.

Bryson DeChambeau said he felt dizzy the last couple of days so he took another COVID-19 test. He said it was negative, but there are false negatives. He's tied for 50th at even par and well out of contention.

At 63, Bernhard Langer became the oldest player ever to make the cut. He's tied for 28th at 3-under, a remarkable feat given the length of this course. I saw him hit a 3-wood into No. 1 while DeChambeau was hitting a wedge into the same hole.

Langer also made the cut two years ago.

Jon Rahm pulled into a tie for the lead at 9-under. Abraham Ancer, Cam Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are also at 9-under.

Ancer and Smith, Thomas and Johnson, and Rahm and Patrick Cantlay will be paired today.

Keep an eye on Patrick Reed - he's at 8-under, has won here and loves drama.

