Mike Zimmer would have loved watching the Vikings game on Sunday — if he wasn't the coach of the Vikings.

He would have loved watching a team rely on a power running game and a run-stopping defensive front take control of a game and put a sleeper hold on its opponent.

He would have loved the superior clock management, and a team's ability to win without relying on a highly-paid quarterback.

He even would have loved the old-school uniforms.

If all of those things hadn't belonged, on Sunday afternoon, to the visiting Cleveland Browns.

The Browns suffocated the Vikings 14-7, leaving the Vikings at 1-3.

Two former Vikings assistant coaches came into U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday and orchestrated a physical and strategic beating of their old team.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski proved that you can be a young offensive wunderkind without doing anything too cute. Why be cute when you can gain 5 yards on every handoff?

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who coached defensive backs for the Vikings about a decade ago, allowed the Vikings to score a touchdown on their first, scripted drive of the game — then shut them out the rest of the way.

The Vikings lost heartbreakers in the first two games of the season, then dominated a strangely soft Seattle Seahawks team in the home opener.

This was the first time the Vikings had to face a proven contender that would rather run through you than throw over you, and the Vikings turned into saloon doors. After almost a quarter of the 17-game schedule, they are 1-3. After they play the Hapless Detroit Lions next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, they will play six straight games against teams that currently can be considered contenders.

It's not a hopeless situation. But it is hope-challenged.

For the Vikings to make the playoffs this season, they'll have to win, at least occasionally, without relying on a pretty passing offense. Perhaps only the Seahawks will let their receivers run wide open by 10 yards and allow Kirk Cousins to throw while standing upright and checking his watch.

Good teams are not going to the Vikings do that.

Sometimes, this team will need to win the way the Browns did on Sunday.

We'll find out whether these Vikings are capable of that.