A Brooklyn Park woman is the latest defendant in the sprawling Feeding Our Future case to plead guilty to defrauding the federal government, admitting that she gave out a fraction of the more than 1 million meals she claimed to serve to children in need.

Filsan Mumin Hassan pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Hassan, who was 28 and pleaded not guilty in September 2022 after she was indicted, could face about three years in prison for the felony crimes.

Prosecutors have charged 60 people in the cases so far, all tied to the St. Anthony nonprofit, Feeding Our Future. Prosecutors allege that more than $250 million in money meant to reimburse nonprofits for feeding children in need was stolen, spent on lavish homes, cars and trips.

In a half-hour hearing Thursday, Hassan changed her plea. She had claimed to operate a nonprofit called Youth For Higher Educational Achievement from 2020 to 2022, which listed a St. Cloud address and supposedly distributed meals to kids in need in Brooklyn Park and New Hope.

Prosecutors said she claimed to dole out 2,500 to 4,388 meals a day seven days a week to low-income kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, but only served a fraction of those meals.

Prosecutors said she grossly inflated meal counts by submitting fraudulent attendance rosters with random names generated from a website and inaccurate invoices. In all of 2021, Hassan claimed to serve more than 1 million meals and got $2.6 million in reimbursements from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to court documents.

A representative for Hassan's attorney declined to comment Friday. Hassan's sentencing hearing hasn't yet been scheduled.