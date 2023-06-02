A homicide victim from Brooklyn Park was taken to a hospital in Fridley with a gunshot wound and declared dead there, officials said.
Police in Fridley informed their counterparts in Brooklyn Park at about 1:55 a.m. Friday that friends of the victim said they had come to Unity Hospital from a home in the 9500 block of N. Thomas Avenue in Brooklyn Park.
Brooklyn Park police have taken over the investigation. They have yet to disclose the victim's name, age or gender. No arrests have been announced, and the circumstances behind the shooting have yet to be disclosed.
Return to startribune.com for updates to this developing story.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Health
Paralyzed patients can move again with nerve stimulation, HCMC clinical trial confirms
Car accident victim can move her legs after 23 years.
North Metro
Brooklyn Park shooting victim dies at Fridley hospital
Brooklyn Park police have yet to disclose the victim's name, age or gender.
North Metro
Rear-end crash leaves one dead in East Bethel
The crash happened Thursday afternoon on NE. Viking Boulevard.
South Metro
After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
Police found Heather Mayer dead in her boyfriend's basement. The circumstances of her death remain a mystery. But as her mother began digging for the truth, more women came forward with allegations of assault in the Twin Cities bondage community.
Politics
Minnesota first state to allow hourly school workers to seek unemployment benefits
Bus drivers, paraprofessionals and others can apply for unemployment insurance during summer break.