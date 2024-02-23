Brooklyn Park police were looking Thursday night for a 9-year-old boy who answers to the name of Joelle.
According to a 7:40 p.m. posting on X (formerly Twitter), Joelle is Black, stands 4-foot to 4-foot-6, weighs 70 to 80 lbs., and is non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and brown shorts, and it was unknown whether he was wearing shoes.
He went missing from the 7600 block of Fairfield Road, not far from the Mississippi River in the southeastern area of Brooklyn Park.
Police asked that anyone seeing Joelle to call 911.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
High Schools
State Tourney Insiders: Sights and sounds from Day 2 of girls hockey
The state tournament draws a variety of fans to the Xcel Energy Center, including some from Minnesota's professional team.
Stage & Arts
Firing at Mia sparks union accusations of toxic work environment
Jan. 9 firing of Bob Cozzolino was the last straw for the union and the art community, but Mia said he was fired for cause.
South Metro
BCA: Man who killed 2 Burnsville officers, paramedic fired 100-plus rounds
Roughly 3½ hours of negotiations failed to persuade Shannon Gooden to surrender, the agency said.
High Schools
Totino-Grace wrestler Kruse aims to turn losses into gains
The state record for pins and a team state championship are goals for Cy Kruse, and he has already learned his lessons.