The Minnesota State Patrol identified a Brooklyn Park man who died in a car crash Saturday in Roseville.

Earl Christopher Anderson, 46, was driving a Cadillac Escalade eastbound on Hwy. 36 when he began to exit to Dale Street and went off the road into the ditch shortly after 5 p.m.

The vehicle then hit a fence, rolled and struck several trees.

Anderson was not wearing his seat belt and speed was a factor in the crash, the patrol said.