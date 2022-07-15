Cam Thomas scored 26 points, Day'Ron Sharpe added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets rolled over the Timberwolves 102-83 on Thursday night in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Thomas converted all eight free throws he attempted. He also made four of eight three-pointers for the Nets (2-2).
Wendell Moore Jr. led the Wolves with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Josh Minott added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Kevon Harris had 10 points.
Terrell Brown Jr. added 10 points off the bench for the Wolves, who stumbled the previous night in an 87-75 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Wolves (1-3) shot just 31% (9-for-29) from three-point range.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Pinch-runner Yelich scores winner in 10th, Brews beat Giants
In the fourth inning, Jonathan Davis helped wear out San Francisco starter Carlos Rodón with an impressive 13-pitch at-bat that ended with a walk. Davis delivered again on a game-winning single six innings later.
Sports
Dallas plays Chicago following Ogunbowale's 32-point outing
Chicago Sky (18-6, 11-2 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (11-13, 6-9 Western Conference)
Sports
Indiana plays Minnesota on home losing streak
Minnesota Lynx (9-16, 6-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-20, 2-13 Eastern Conference)
World
German climate activists aim to stir friction with blockades
"It's absolutely crazy to stick yourself to the road with superglue," admits Lina Schinkoethe.
Wolves
Nets roll to 102-83 win over Wolves in NBA Summer League
Cam Thomas led all scorers with 26 points for the Nets.