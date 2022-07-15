Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Cam Thomas scored 26 points, Day'Ron Sharpe added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets rolled over the Timberwolves 102-83 on Thursday night in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Thomas converted all eight free throws he attempted. He also made four of eight three-pointers for the Nets (2-2).

Wendell Moore Jr. led the Wolves with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Josh Minott added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Kevon Harris had 10 points.

Terrell Brown Jr. added 10 points off the bench for the Wolves, who stumbled the previous night in an 87-75 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Wolves (1-3) shot just 31% (9-for-29) from three-point range.