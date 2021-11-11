A 75-year-old driver whose vehicle was hit by a 200-foot chain-link fence that was snagged on a truck fleeing police in Brooklyn Center has been identified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Judd Rodger Anderson of Brooklyn Center lost control of his vehicle when the fence hit it on Hwy. 252 near 66th Avenue in Brooklyn Center.

Anderson's car then slammed into a light pole, according to a BCA news release Wednesday. Police are searching for the suspect, who was in a blue 2007 Ford F250.

It was last seen exiting Hwy. 100 at France Avenue N. in Robbinsdale.

The death stems from a police chase on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call of a stolen construction trailer being pulled by a blue Ford truck near Hwy. 610 and Zane Avenue about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Police found the trailer in the Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee parking lot at 9409 Zane Av.

The driver fled when police tried to stop the truck.

Initially, officers decided against pursuing the driver out of concern for the safety of people in the parking lot.

The suspect then drove through a ditch, through the chain-link fence and onto Hwy. 610.

The trailer detached and the truck became entangled in the fence. The driver fled east on the highway and then onto southbound Hwy. 252.

Officers resumed their pursuit because of the danger posed by the fence dragging behind the vehicle.

After the fence hit Anderson's vehicle, it detached from the fleeing truck.

The State Patrol is also investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call the BCA Tipline at 877-996-6222 or dial 911.

Correction: Previous versions of this story had incorrect information in a caption: The Minnesota BCA is interested in speaking with a man in the image who may have information about the stolen truck in the fatal crash or its driver.