St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has named Brooke Blakey, a former officer at the Metro Transit Police Department, as head of the city's new Office of Neighborhood Safety.

In a news release, Carter said Blakey's appointment marks the next phase in the city's ongoing community-oriented public safety efforts. She begins her new job Feb. 28.

Blakey has most recently served as chief of staff for Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell. During her tenure, sources say that she and another officer were the subjects of an internal investigation involving a Minneapolis nonprofit organization last year.

Carter's office on Wednesday referred questions about the investigation to Metro Transit.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla would not comment on the investigation Wednesday and said Blakey "is no longer an employee of Metro Transit."

While working for Frizell at Metro Transit, Blakey oversaw operations, investigations, administration, and community outreach and engagement, and also helped develop the department's Homeless Action Team.

Frizell is awaiting confirmation after being nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. marshal for Minnesota.

Before joining Metro Transit, Blakey worked in various positions for the Ramsey County Public Defender's Office and for the Minnesota State Fair Police Department.

Her late father, Art Blakey, was the longtime State Fair police chief.

In his statement, Carter said the neighborhood safety office "represents the most comprehensive, coordinated and data-driven approach to public safety St. Paul has ever endeavored," and one he considers "paramount to the future of our city."

Carter said that Blakey's public service career "will be invaluable as she engages in this new role and supports our work to realize safer outcomes in every neighborhood."

Blakey was not immediately available for comment. But in a statement, she said it was "an honor" to serve in this new role.

"I look forward to engaging with members of our community and Community-First partners, as we expand and advance our city's approach to neighborhood safety," she said.

In her new job, Blakey will work with city departments, community leaders and residents to help create a permanent Community-First Public Safety Commission and craft strategies to promote neighborhood safety.

Blakey has an undergraduate degree in child psychology and criminology from the University of Minnesota, a post-bachelor's degree in forensic psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and a master of science degree in forensic science from National University.