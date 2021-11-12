President Joe Biden nominated Andrew Luger on Friday as Minnesota's next U.S. Attorney and picked Metro Transit's police chief to be the first Black U.S. Marshal to ever serve in the state.

Biden formally announced Luger as his appointment to return to the office he once led during the Obama administration from 2014 to 2017. The White House also announced the nomination of Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell as U.S. Marshal for the District of Minnesota.

The Star Tribune first reported in September that the FBI was conducting its final background check on Luger, typically seen as the final step before the formal White House nomination. Luger and Frizell both still need to win Senate approval before taking office.

Luger was one of three finalist for the job, along with former assistant federal prosecutors Surya Saxena and Lola Velazquez-Aguilu.

Luger was ordered to resign soon after Trump took office in 2017. He has been working in private practice as a partner in the law firm Jones Day in Minneapolis since leaving office.

Minnesota U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith led a search committee for the job, which also included law enforcement officials and prosecutors from around the state. Luger would succeed Erica MacDonald, a Donald Trump appointee who stepped down earlier this year at Biden's request. MacDonald has since joined the Faegre Drinker law firm.

The office is being led on an acting basis by Charles Kovats, who this week replaced Acting U.S. Attorney Anders Folk after Folk stepped down to take a position with the Office of the Deputy Attorney General in Washington, D.C.

While serving as Minnesota's top federal law enforcement official during the Obama administration, Luger oversaw major prosecutions such as the nation's largest terrorism recruitment trial and the prosecution of the man who admitted to kidnapping and killing Jacob Wetterling, decades after the boy's disappearance.

The Minnesota County Attorneys Association gave Luger its meritorious service award in 2018, citing his work leading the investigation and prosecution of Danny Heinrich, which led to the recovery of Wetterling's remains.

Luger attracted some opposition when his name emerged as a finalist earlier this year. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations sent a letter to the White House in March opposing Luger's potential appointment. The letter was also signed by two dozen DFL state lawmakers and scores of community groups.

