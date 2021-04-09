When we moved to Minnesota from New Jersey in 1972, I loved my new state but like any 'immigrant' still longed for a feel of home. My husband Jerry's family lives on the Iron Range so we wanted to be close to them for weekends. We also wanted to have the comfort of homes I remembered on the Jersey Shore in my youth. So I conjured our cabin Up North in the style of a Jersey Dutch Colonial with a wraparound porch, all screened in (mosquitoes are fierce in New Jersey, too!). Maybe Paul Bunyan would be scratching his head (or a mosquito bite), but Bruce Springsteen, from Asbury Park, N.J., would feel right at home. A bit of Jersey on the Range, as it were.
Pam Kearney, Edina
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Angry Stroman lasts 9 pitches in Mets-Marlins' rainout
Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the New York Mets began Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain, and he lasted just nine pitches before play was stopped.
Sports
Angels at Blue Jays rained out in Florida, makeup in Anaheim
The game between the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto scheduled for Sunday at the Blue Jays' temporary home in Florida was postponed because of rain.
Sports
Mourinho moans at Solskjaer as Tottenham's season unravels
A season that provided the flickers of a title challenge is now turning into the worst of Jose Mourinho's managerial career.
Sports
The Latest: Matsuyama's lead trimmed a bit at the Masters
The Latest on the Masters, the first golf major of the year (all times EDT):
The Wild Beat
Wild signs Nick Swaney to entry-level contract
Nick Swaney will report to Iowa in the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season.