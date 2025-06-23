Brewers play the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (31-48, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (43-35, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (1-0, 1.54 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -200, Pirates +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to start a three-game series.
Milwaukee has gone 23-15 at home and 43-35 overall. The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.
Pittsburgh is 11-27 on the road and 31-48 overall. The Pirates are 20-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Monday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.