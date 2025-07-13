Hamzah Sheeraz stops Berlanga, Shakur Stevenson defends lightweight title at home of US Open tennis

NEW YORK — Hamzah Sheeraz was the star of boxing's first show at the home of the U.S. Open tennis tournament.
Sheeraz punctuated the card by stopping Edgar Berlanga in the fifth round Saturday night, making a smashing debut in his first time fighting in the U.S.
''Massive, massive performance from myself,'' Sheeraz said.
The English fighter moved up in weight for his first fight at super middleweight and showed he has plenty of power for it, dropping Berlanga twice in the fourth round and then pouncing quickly to start the fifth before referee David Fields stopped the fight.
Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) has been touted as a potential opponent for 168-pound champion Canelo Alvarez and would not only deserve it but have a chance to win if if he looked as good as he did against Berlanga (23-2), who went the distance against Alvarez in his only previous loss.
In the co-main event, Shakur Stevenson remained undefeated and defended his WBC lightweight title with a dominant performance, beating William Zepeda by unanimous decision.
Berlanga had boasted that he would have an easy night. But it sure got tough in the fourth round, when Sheeraz dropped him flat on his back. Berlanga raised his arms in the air, perhaps trying to show he wasn't hurt, but Sheeraz knocked him down a second time in the corner before the bell sounded to end the round.
But it didn't take long once the fifth started, as a three-punch combination knocked Berlanga off balance and one of his gloves touched the canvas as Fields waved it off.