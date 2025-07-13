Sports

Calvin Harris has goal and assist in Colorado's 3-0 win over Vancouver

Calvin Harris had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Rapids defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Saturday night.

The Associated Press
July 13, 2025 at 3:53AM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Calvin Harris had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Rapids defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Saturday night.

Colorado's Zack Steffen made two saves for the clean sheet.

Harris gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when he scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

In the 30th minute, Rafael Navarro scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box. Djordje Mihailovic assisted, with a second assist by Harris.

Andreas Maxsø made it 3-0 with his header following a corner by Mihailovic in the 59th minute.

Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka had three saves, one of them on Navarro's penalty try late in the first half.

Vancouver (11-5-5) has lost four of five.

Colorado (7-10-5) snapped a three-game winless streak.

Up next

Vancouver: at Houston on Wednesday

Colorado: at Seattle on Wednesday

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Hamzah Sheeraz stops Berlanga, Shakur Stevenson defends lightweight title at home of US Open tennis

Hamzah Sheeraz was the star of boxing's first show at the home of the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

Sports

Calvin Harris has goal and assist in Colorado's 3-0 win over Vancouver

Sports

William Agada's goal, Rafael Cabral's 4 saves help RSL beat Dynamo 1-0