Sports

Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby off injured list and send reliever Carlos Rodriguez to Triple-A

Left-hander Aaron Ashby was activated from the 15-day injured list by Milwaukee on Friday before a game against Pittsburgh and was expected to be used by the Brewers in long relief.

The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 8:49PM

PITTSBURGH — Left-hander Aaron Ashby was activated from the 15-day injured list by Milwaukee on Friday before a game against Pittsburgh and was expected to be used by the Brewers in long relief.

Ashby, who turns 27 on Saturday, had been sidelined side spring training by a strained right oblique. He pitched a scoreless inning at Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday in an injury rehabilitation assignment.

He went 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 14 appearances with last year for Milwaukee.

Reliever Carlos Rodriguez was optioned to Nashville, a day after getting his first major league win by pitching 3 1/3 innings during an 8-5 win over Pittsburgh.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

McTominay and Lukaku goals lead Napoli to Serie A title

The two players who Antonio Conte wanted more than any others secured Napoli its second Serie A title in three years on Friday.

Sports

Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby off injured list and send reliever Carlos Rodriguez to Triple-A

Sports

Purdue Fort Wayne dropping baseball and softball amid university budget cuts and revenue sharing