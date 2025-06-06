FIFA Club World Cup: When it starts and which teams are playing in soccer's new-look tournament

FIFA's newly expanded Club World Cup kicks off in Miami on June 14, featuring some of soccer's biggest stars like Lionel Messi and greatest teams like Real Madrid. But the launch of the new-look tournament, staged in the United States, also comes with uncertainty over how it will be embraced in an already bloated calendar where soccer is played virtually year-round.
This is world governing body FIFA's big play to get a stronghold in the club game. Until now, club soccer's marquee events have been regional competitions such as the prestigious Champions League, which is organized by European soccer body UEFA.
FIFA hopes the four-yearly event will be to club soccer what the World Cup is to international soccer and establish itself as one of the biggest and wealthiest tournaments in sport.
But that is far from assured amid a backlash from players over fear of burnout and it is still unknown how much appetite there is among fans for another competition.
Here is what to know about the Club World Cup.
When is the Club World Cup?
Inter Miami plays Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium in the opening game on June 14. The final is July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
What is the format?