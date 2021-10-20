Bremer Financial Corp. has spent more than $20 million on attorneys fees fighting its owner, the Otto Bremer Trust, since their leaders disagreed on how to sell Minnesota's fourth-largest bank two years ago.

The company's chief executive, Jeanne Crain, revealed the figure in response to questions by the trust's attorney in a court hearing Wednesday.

"I would say it is an investment to maintain the quality of Bremer," Crain said to the attorney, who portrayed the costs as paid by "the owner's money."

Earlier testimony in the hearing showed the trust had spent $16 million on attorneys and other legal fees in the dispute.

The combined spending of more than $36 million, while not unusual for complicated litigation that unfolded over a lengthy period, indirectly affects the two Bremer institutions' ability to live up to their shared goal of funneling profits to charities in Minnesota and the three other states where they operate.

The trust is one of Minnesota's largest charitable foundations, distributing about $70 million annually. It gets most of its money from the profits of Bremer Financial, in which it owns a 92% stake in an arrangement that is unique in American banking and philanthropy.

Executives of the two entities in 2019 split over whether to break apart, with the trust selling the bank, leading to a series of lawsuits. Last year, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, which has oversight of charitable organizations in the state, stepped into the case with its own lawsuit asking a judge to remove the three trustees.

For the past three weeks, Ramsey County District Judge Robert Awsumb has listened to arguments that have centered around allegations of mismanagement by the trustees and sharply different views of discussions about merger and sale prospects for Bremer Financial in 2019.