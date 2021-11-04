Welcome to Breeders' Cup Future Stars Friday, where legends are born. That was certainly the case last year as many of the 2020 Future Stars return to the Breeders' Cup on Saturday as top contenders including Golden Pal, Jackie's Warrior, Hot Rod Charlie and Essential Quality.

Who will be the two-year-old's that will emerge as the best of his generation this year? Could it be Averly Jane beating the boys, Echo Zulu flashing her brilliant speed, Jack Christopher stamping himself as the early Kentucky Derby favorite or Modern Games schooling the Americans on the turf? More importantly, who do you like?

JAY LIETZAU'S FRIDAY PICKS

LOCK OF THE DAY: One Timer (6th Race). VALUE PLAY OF THE DAY: Turnerloose (8th Race). BIG SCORE: $0.50 Pick 5 – Race 6 (9/5,6/1,3,4,5,7,9/1,12/1,2,10,11), $48.00.

TV: NBCSN and TVG 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

JUVENILE TURF SPRINT • 6th race

Post Time: 4:50 pm • 5 furlongs on turf

2 year-olds • Purse: $1 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Twilight Jet, Leigh Roche 15-1

2. Kaufymaker, Jose Ortiz 15-1

3. Go Bears Go, John Velazquez 15-1

4. Vertiginous, Javier Castellano 20-1

5. Hierarchy, Oisin Murphy 12-1

6. Twilight Gleaming, Irad Ortiz Jr. 4-1

7. Armor, Ryan Moore 7-2

8. Averly Jane, Tyler Gaffalione 5-2

9. One Timer, E.T. Baird 4-1

10. Time to Party, Flavien Prat 15-1

11. Derrynane, Joel Rosario 12-1

12. Run Curtis Run, Luis Saez 20-1

13. Thunder Love, John Velazquez 30-1

14. Sumter, Joel Rosario 30-1

ONE TIMER comes in with an unblemished record for the Rivelli who consistently dominates the training standing at Arlington. Should be forwardly placed and has the tactical speed to lead or stalk/pounce. AVERLY JANE is also undefeated. Ward tries to win this race for the third straight year and if this filly gets an easy lead, he just might do it. DERRYNANE wants a speed duel in front of her to set up her closing kick and that may happen with the top picks.

JUVENILE FILLIES • 7th race

Post Time: 5:30 pm

11⁄16 miles

2-year old fillies • Purse: $2 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Desert Dawn, Ricardo Gonzalez 20-1

2. Hidden Connection, Reylu Gutierrez 5-2

3. Sequist, Junior Alvarado 15-1

4. Tarabi, Javier Castellano 12-1

5. Juju's Map, Florent Geroux 5-2

6. Echo Zulu, Joel Rosario 4-5

JUJU'S MAP appears to have a high cruising speed and should be able to work out an advantageous trip with her athleticism. Her speed figures continue to improve and she has a win at the distance. ECHO ZULU has been sensational winning all three career starts. However, she has never raced around two-turns and Asmussen had a disastrous Keeneland meet. TARABI is lightly raced and could show dramatic improvement. Should enjoy stretching out as her breeding suggests the longer the better.

Juju’s Map

JUVENILE FILLIES TURF • 8th race

Post Time: 6:10 pm

1 mile on turf

2-year old fillies • Purse: $1 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Pizza Bianca, Jose Ortiz 5-1

2. Cairo Memories, Kent Desormeaux 12-1

3. Cachet, Luis Saez 12-1

4. Turnerloose, Florent Geroux 12-1

5. Bubble Rock, Irad Ortiz Jr. 8-1

6. Hello You, John Velazquez 10-1

7. Consumer Spending, Flavien Prat 8-1

8. Sail By, Junior Alvarado 20-1

9. Koala Princess, Joel Rosario 6-1

10. Helens Well, Umberto Rispoli 30-1

11. Haughty, Tyler Gaffalione 10-1

12. Malavath, Ryan Moore 8-1

13. Mise En Scene, Oisin Murphy 6-1

14. California Angel, Rafael Bejarano 8-1

TURNERLOOSE set fast fractions on a slow turf course last time out at Keeneland and tired late. Might be able to dictate the pace on firmer ground for Geroux/Cox who captured this race last year. KOALA PRINCESS is a versatile runner after going wire-to-wire in her career debut and then waiting patiently before closing late in her last. Should like the stretch out and Rosario retains the mount. PIZZA BIANCA gets a nice post position and she should be able to save ground and then make her late patented move.

Turnerloose

JUVENILE • 9th race

Post Time: 6:50 pm

11⁄16 miles

2 year-old colts and geldings • Purse: $2 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Jack Christopher, Jose Ortiz 9-5

2. Jasper Great, Yuichi Fukunaga 15-1

3. Oviatt Class, Kent Desormeaux 20-1

4. Pappacap, Joe Bravo 15-1

5. Double Thunder, Flavien Prat 20-1

6. American Sanctuary, Florent Geroux 30-1

7. Giant Game, Joseph Talamo 30-1

8. Barossa, Juan Hernandez 10-1

9. Pinehurst, John Velazquez 8-1

10. Commandperformance, Irad Ortiz Jr. 5-1

11. Tough to Tame, Sophie Doyle 30-1

12. Corniche, Mike Smith 5-2

JACK CHRISTOPHER has speed figures that dominate over his rivals. Has the rail, tactical speed and although two-year-olds on the dirt are not Brown's bread and butter, he did win this race with the maiden Good Magic in 2017. CORNICHE will have to deal with a tough outside post but has blazing speed and a nice win at Del Mar. Hard to ignore Baffert on his home turf. AMERICAN SANCTUARY is the "other" Baffert which is always dangerous. Improving with every start and is bred to run long.

Jack Christopher

JUVENILE TURF • 10th race

Post Time: 7:30 pm

1 mile on turf

2 year-old colts and geldings • Purse: $1 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Modern Games, William Buick 5-1

2. Albahr, Lanfranco Dettori 6-1

3. Dakota Gold, Luis Saez 8-1

4. Tiz the Bomb, Brian Hernandez Jr. 8-1

5. Slipstream, Joel Rosario 12-1

6. Mackinnon, Juan Hernandez 8-1

7. Great Max, John Velazquez 20-1

8. Glounthaune, Ryan Moore 12-1

9. Stolen Base, Umberto Rispoli 20-1

10. Portfolio Company, Flavien Prat 6-1

11. Grafton Street, Tyler Gaffalione 15-1

12. Credibility, Mike Smith 30-1

13. Coinage, Florent Geroux 15-1

14. Dubawi Legend, James Doyle 4-1

15. Ready to Purrform, Irad Ortiz Jr. 20-1

16. Detroit City, Jose Lezcano 30-1

GRAFTON STREET is a well-bred son of War Front that has tremendous upside. In his second career start and after a three-month layoff, he managed second in a Grade I. Another step forward puts him in the mix at a fat price. PORTFOLIO COMPANY has been progressing nicely for Brown who knows how to prepare a top turf runner. Has tactical speed and is bred to love the lawn. MODERN GAMES is very talented with three victories across the pond. The concern is the inside post for a young horse who has competed in straight races in his last four attempts.

Jay Lietzau is the Star Tribune's horse racing handicapper at Canterbury Park during the Minnesota racing season. You can follow him on Twitter @JaysPlaysStrib.