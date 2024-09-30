Bream: Remembering Kris Kristofferson, a poet with the presence of a movie star

For a particular show in May 1971, after packing the place for Neil Young, Miles Davis and Laura Nyro earlier that year, the Guthrie drew a sparse crowd for Kris Kristofferson. Too few people were aware of the Nashville songwriter with the burgeoning reputation, thanks to his album “The Silver Tongued Devil and I.” John Denver, then a resident of Edina (remember his then-wife Annie was a Minnesotan), was there, sitting in front of me. Because if you knew, you knew: Kristofferson was something special.