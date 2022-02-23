Introduction: A third poor start in a row for Wild goalie Cam Talbot has host Michael Rand wondering about the team's short-term and long-term plans at the position. Kaapo Kahkonen has better numbers in fewer opportunities this season and could soon supplant Talbot as the Wild's go-to netminder. But are either of them of a caliber that could win a playoff series for the Wild? That's a question they will need to answer.

7:00: Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling joins the show to talk about Kevin O'Connell's picks for his coordinators and what they might tell us about the direction of the team in 2022. Plus Rand and Goessling talk about why a Kirk Cousins trade to Carolina doesn't make any sense.

27:00: Aaron Rodgers attempts to clarify himself, Part 17 ... Gophers vs. Badgers on Wednesday has plenty of intrigue ... A must-read Patrick Reusse column.

