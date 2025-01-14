Eggs on fresh tortillas is an easy dinner for one or two

It pays to choose quality eggs from free-range chickens. They tend to be healthier, and because of their varied diet of greens and grub, they are higher in heart- and brain-healthy CLA (conjugated laconic acid), and omega 3’s. Plus, their yolks are golden and have a richer egg flavor. Though the price of eggs has spiked more than 38% this past year, they are still a very good deal. Blame bird flu for the rising prices, which has drastically reduced the number of egg-laying hens — and therefore eggs.