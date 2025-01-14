When making dinner for one (i.e., me), I choose eggs.
Eggs on fresh tortillas is an easy dinner for one or two
This spicy version of breakfast for supper is easy to make, packed with protein and totally customizable.
Fried eggs and scrambled eggs were the first dishes I learned to cook as a kid. They became my go-to meal when money was tight and I was alone. As a graduate student, with a hot plate in an attic apartment, I lived off egg sandwiches, egg salad, omelets and toad-in-the-hole. Eggs are (relatively) cheap and quick cooking, and provide comfort in a neat little package of powerful protein.
In fact, eggs are the most efficient source of animal protein on the planet, containing all nine amino acids we need for growth and repair. They’re also a fine source of vitamins D and B12, omega 3 fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins A and E. Of any farmed animal, eggs have the lightest impact on the Earth.
It pays to choose quality eggs from free-range chickens. They tend to be healthier, and because of their varied diet of greens and grub, they are higher in heart- and brain-healthy CLA (conjugated laconic acid), and omega 3’s. Plus, their yolks are golden and have a richer egg flavor. Though the price of eggs has spiked more than 38% this past year, they are still a very good deal. Blame bird flu for the rising prices, which has drastically reduced the number of egg-laying hens — and therefore eggs.
The best way to showcase those eggs is nestled in a fresh corn tortilla. Soft and chewy, fresh tortillas resonate with the sweet-earthy flavor of corn. Happily, our local tortilleria Nixta in Minneapolis makes and sells tortillas made from housemade masa, perfect for this dish.
Because this dish is so simple, it simply makes sense to use the best ingredients. It makes a lovely brunch, but for me, the perfect supper. Dinner for one? Done!
Fried Eggs on Tortillas
Serves 1 to 3, easily expanded.
Fried eggs on fresh tortillas makes as fine a breakfast as it does a light supper. Melt a little butter in a frying pan and warm the tortillas, then remove and hold on a serving plate. Then sauté spinach with a little garlic to layer on the tortillas, fry and add a few eggs. Shower with grated Cheddar cheese and dot with salsa. From Beth Dooley.
- 3 to 4 tbsp. butter, divided
- 3 to 4 fresh tortillas
- 1 lb. fresh spinach, trimmed and sliced into 3-in. ribbons
- 2 cloves garlic, smashed
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 3 to 4 eggs
- ¼ c. shredded Cheddar cheese
- Fresh salsa, for garnish
- Chopped fresh basil and parsley, for garnish
Directions
Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a 12- to 14-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the tortillas and cook for about 1 minute, flip and cook the other side until heated through, about 1 minute. Remove to a serving plate, cover to keep warm.
Add the spinach and garlic, season with salt and pepper, and sauté until just wilted, about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove and arrange on the tortillas and cover to keep warm.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter to the skillet and when it’s melted crack the eggs into the butter. Cook until the eggs are set, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and slide onto the tortillas. Shower the cheddar cheese over the eggs. Serve garnished with salsa and fresh herbs.
Beth Dooley is the author of “The Perennial Kitchen.” Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.
